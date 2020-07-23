Shreveport mayor qualifies in U.S. Senate race

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins was in Baton Rouge on Thursday, July, 23, to qualify for the U.S. Senate race.
Mayor Perkins announced he was running on Wednesday, July 23, by posting a video on his Twitter page.
While in Baton Rouge, Perkins announced he was very excited to qualify for U.S. Senate and represent the state of Louisiana.
“This is a moment we can come together as Louisianians, the seniors in our community, the millennials, generation Z, the working families. We can come together and we can choose a new road. I hope that Louisianians will join me on that new road and choose some decisive leadership that will go to DC, stay above the fray and fight for Louisiana’s best interests,” said Perkins in a briefing.
There are currently five others qualified for the November 3rd ballot.
- Adrian Perkins - Democrat
- Peter Wenstrup - Democrat
- John Paul Bourgeois - No Party
- Antoine Pierce- Democrat
- Derrick Edwards - Democrat
- David Knight - Democrat
Perkins will be up against incumbent Senator Bill Cassidy, who is expected to qualify on Friday, July 24.
