Scattered storms return for a few days

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be back as we end this week and start the weekend. The rain will be a result from some tropical activity in the gulf.
This evening will be dry with a few clouds. There should be some sunshine as well. Temperatures will be rather warm though. It will still be in the 90s before sunset, and the upper 80s after the sun goes down.
Tonight, the clouds will be passing by, but we should not see any rain. It will be a dry and muggy start to the day on Friday. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 70s overnight.
Friday will be a wet day in the afternoon. There will be more scattered showers and storms moving in from the south. Not everyone will see rain, but I would keep the umbrella with you to be safe. Rain chances are up to 40%. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Over the weekend, there will be another shot of some rain. It will not be a washout though. Rain chances will be at 40% Saturday, but only 20% Sunday. So, at least half of your weekend you may be able to enjoy! When we do see rain, that will help relieve the temperature some more. It should heat up to the lower 90s.
Monday next week will start off somewhat dry. There may be a couple showers, but not very much. There will be plenty of clouds around with some sunshine. Temperatures should reach the lower 90s.
Also the tropics remain active. Tropical depression eight has formed and could become tropical storm Hanna by Friday. The storm will continue heading to the west and will have low impacts to the ArkLaTex. Only thing we will see is a little bit of rain, but nothing too significant.
Tropical storm Gonzalo is continuing to strengthen up. This will become a category one hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm early next week. Right now, there is no threat from Gonzalo to the ArkLaTex. We will be watching this storm in case it heads to the gulf.
We are at the time in the season when the activity in the tropics ramps up. The peek of the season is roughly September 10th. Make sure you have a plan in place if anything indeed develops. We will keep you alerted if anything does.
Have a great rest of the week!
