1 person flown to hospital after wreck on I-20

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana state troopers are investigating an accident that has traffic backed up for about six miles.
The wreck happened Thursday night near mile marker 43 on Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, authorities say.
One person has been flown to a hospital for treatment.
And traffic is backed up between U.S. Highway 371 (mile marker 44 at Minden) and Goodwill Road (mile marker 38), the Louisiana highway department reports.
LaDOTD says roadwork also is contributing to the congestion.
Motorists likely should detour via U.S. Highway 80.
No further details about the accident are available at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
