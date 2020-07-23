Lack of internet connectivity could make virtual learning impossible for some families

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Parish School District is busy preparing to bring children back to school as safely as possible.
A big obstacle is forcing Red River Parish educators to make tough calls as they hash out a plan for this surreal school year: internet access.
“I’m concerned about our infrastructure, of course, our technology infrastructure, I’m concerned about the availability of devices,” said Alison Hughes, superintendent of Red River Parish schools.
For example, in a re-opening survey released online to parents recently, Hughes stated only 130 of the district’s 738 households actually responded.
“A lot of our families do not have internet, they do not have internet capability, so there was no way for them to respond to the survey,” explained Hughes. “We are working on alternate measures to get the survey to them, we’re going to start calling, we’re going to mail-out surveys and try and get a response.”
Hughes also said each student would receive a Google Chromebook, the district is also purchasing mobile WiFi’s for student use. However, without equitable internet connectivity, students are left with one choice: in-person learning.
“We’re trying to educate our parents and our community to the fact that if you don’t have a reliable internet service or the capability of such, choosing virtual instruction is not an option,” Hughes explained. “We need your kids to come to school.”
In a special school board meeting this Tuesday, board members will also vote on moving the district to what’s called a ‘balanced’ schedule.
According to Hughes, students would essentially be in-school throughout the year, with breaks throughout. Students would remain in class for nine weeks and then have two weeks off, and then return to school for nine more weeks, and then have another two-week break.
“From the feedback we’ve gotten from the community and from the board members and staff, I am certain the balanced calendar is the best thing for kids,” Hughes explained.
The superintendent said this type of schedule minimizes regression in a child’s learning, which is a critical issue currently since children have stayed away from schools because of the virus for five months.
“We’re trying to get them in-school and keep them there as long as we can to help answer for the lack of instruction,” said Hughes.
Hughes noted Red River would be the first school district across Louisiana to implement this unique calendar.
With this in mind, and with more children likely having to learn in-person out of necessity in Red River Parish, Hughes’ proposed back-to-school plan includes increased cleanings of bathrooms and classrooms. Classrooms would also have lunches delivered to them.
Aside from virtual learning, if possible, students can elect to return to school in person. They would go to class Monday through Thursday and learn virtually on Friday.
“Our students will arrive at school, they will go immediately to their classroom, and they will stay with that group all day long, they will not change classes and they will not change locations for classes,” Hughes said. “At the elementary school, they will be with one teacher all day long, same class - we’re looking at that at our high school, as well.”
Despite a detailed plan with student and faculty safety first, Hughes said the uncertainty of the moment - defending her schools from an invisible threat - keeps her up at night.
“I look at every child in this district as mine and not being able to look a parent in the face and say I can absolutely guarantee they will not be exposed to this virus is tough,” she said. “I can promise we are going to do everything possible to keep every child and every staff member safe.”
As students across the state prepare to return to class, Louisiana is nearing a grim milestone of over 101 thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19, plus a death toll that’s resulted in over 35 hundred lives lost.
