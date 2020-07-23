Investigation into caltrops culprit continues in Smith County

More caltrops were found Tuesday morning in Lindale at the 69 on-ramp leading westbound on I-20. These deflation devices could potentially lead to thousands of dollars worth in damage ... but that’s not all. Gary Stewart of Stewart’s Automotive explains that the caltrops “would stick in the tire, and as the tire rotates it would sling it off the back and it would go through the windshield of the car behind it. So being as heavy as they are and the way they were designed, it would go through the windshield like a bullet.”