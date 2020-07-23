Investigation into caltrops culprit continues in Smith County

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the suspect who has been manufacturing and scattering caltrops along East Texas roadways.
Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office says, “At this time we’re basically in the early stages of the investigation and we’re just trying to get these off the road as quickly as we can locate them.”
More caltrops were found Tuesday morning in Lindale at the 69 on-ramp leading westbound on I-20. These deflation devices could potentially lead to thousands of dollars worth in damage ... but that’s not all. Gary Stewart of Stewart’s Automotive explains that the caltrops “would stick in the tire, and as the tire rotates it would sling it off the back and it would go through the windshield of the car behind it. So being as heavy as they are and the way they were designed, it would go through the windshield like a bullet.”
There are several agencies like the Texas Department of Transportation, Lindale Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and others who are consistently scouring the roadways to find the caltrops.
Sgt. Christian says “if you see something that resembles a caltrop in the roadway, please notify us as soon as possible so we can get the proper folks out there to get them off the road. Do not, please do not try to stop and remove them from the roadway yourself. That presents another danger in itself.”
