The Good Stuff: Real Men Wear Pink is back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Their jobs vary from chef, to banker, to company president, to mayor. But they have all got one pink thing in common.
They are all committed to wearing pink and helping raise critical funds in the fight against breast cancer.
“In the past year alone, the American Cancer Society provided over $50,000 in grants in the Shreveveport-Bossier City area,” Katie Weinnig, of the American Cancer Society, said during an online meeting with participants earlier this week.
Real Men Wear Pink consists of a group of male community leaders in communities throughout the country who are committed to raising awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society’s mission of helping defeat breast cancer. They all will wear pink during their fundraising effort, which will culminate in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Real Men Wear Pink team in North Louisiana consists of
- KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner;
- Henry Burns, of BOM Bank;
- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins;
- Sessil Trepagnier, of Williams Energy;
- Dany Martin, of Williams Financial Advisors;
- Brent Latin, of YPE;
- Thad Thrash, of Thrash Construction;
- Blake Jackson, of Whisk Dessert Bar;
- Josh Morvant, of Louisiana Seafood & Market;
- Latari Fleming, of Southern University-Shreveport;
- Malcolm Smoak, of SWEPCO;
- Michael Gallagher, of Margaritaville Resort Casino;
- Benjamin Pattilo, of Flying Heart Brewing;
- Preston Lowder; and,
- T.D. McMurry.
For some participants, their involvement is personal.
“My mother-in-law passed away recently but is a breast cancer survivor,” shared Smoak, SWEPCO’s president and chief operating officer.
Trepagnier says he is participating in honor of his wife, Vickie, who is now celebrating 13 years being cancer free.
