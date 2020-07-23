Back to School drive-thru supply giveaway planned for July 25

Backpacks and supplies will be given away at this event along with a chance to win a laptop or tablet. (Source: WAFB)
By Alex Onken | July 23, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 1:17 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Looking for school supplies?

A back to school drive-through giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25 at Elm Grove Middle School, 4301 Panther Dr.

Backpacks and supplies will be given away.

Participants will be able to enter a drawing to win a laptop or tablet.

The event is made possible by Richard Crayton; New Heights Property Group, LLC; Zoe Home Buyers LLC; Lula’s Acquisition Group and Williams Poperty Solutions, LLC.

