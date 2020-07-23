Back to School drive-thru supply giveaway planned for July 25

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Looking for school supplies?
A back to school drive-through giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25 at Elm Grove Middle School, 4301 Panther Dr.
Backpacks and supplies will be given away.
Participants will be able to enter a drawing to win a laptop or tablet.
The event is made possible by Richard Crayton; New Heights Property Group, LLC; Zoe Home Buyers LLC; Lula’s Acquisition Group and Williams Poperty Solutions, LLC.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.