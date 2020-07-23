Arrest made in Upshur County fatal hit-and-run crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS said an arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run crash which occurred in Upshur County.
According to DPS, tips from the public lead to the identification of individuals which were posted in a previous press release from the agency.
DPS said an arrest has been made for criminally negligent homicide. There was no immediate identification of the person or persons arrested.
The incident happened on July 17 at 11:22 a.m., and resulted in the death of a motorist on US 271 North, three miles north of Gilmer.
“We truly appreciate the support from the community as we continue to work toward the safety and protection of the citizens of Texas,” said Sgt. Jean Dark with DPS.
