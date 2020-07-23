Arkansas couple living in Italy says U.S. COVID response is disheartening

(KSLA) - An Arkansas couple living in Italy, says the United States’ COVID-19 response is disheartening.
Will and Jessie Collier said precautions taken in Italy have been the reason they’ve been able to get closer to normal and it’s something they haven’t seen much of in the states.
“All the regions within Italy are open now so we are able to travel within the country for any reason, tourism, personal, for any reason so since those borders opened up we planned a little trip down to the south and that was really great.”
The family moved to Italy a little more than a year ago. They were there during the height of the pandemic in March when the country saw more than 600 deaths a day.
KSLA News 12′s Adria Goins first talked to the couple back in March to find out how they were handling the crisis. In that first interview, Italy was under a strict lockdown. The family was not allowed to leave their home except for essentials.
Now the lockdown has lifted, the death toll has shrunk tremendously, and the family can travel about the country with limited restrictions.
“When everyone first came out of lock down it was very interesting to see people out walking the streets again,” Jessie said. “It was tentative. People were starting to try to feel it out on how this was going to be, but it feels like we’ve kind of reached normal.”
The Colliers were under lockdown for two and a half months.
"It felt like forever. I can't remember the specific date of when we were actually able to come out of lockdown. I believe it was the beginning of June when were able to start leaving out house for exercise purposes, grocery store when they were letting people go out with less restrictions."
Will said the authorities still constantly check to see if people are wearing masks and following social distancing regulations still in place across the country.
“The authorities are still very much on us,” he said. “They will come and shut people down if they’re not abiding by the rules. If they see people in stores and they’re too close to each other they will shut you down.”
Will added that local police is monitoring to make sure that people are social distancing and wearing masks.
“There’s a lot of a lot of accountability within the stores as well,” he said. “The stores are very aware. We’ve had a lot of people describe to us that if the police officer were to come by and see patrons within the store not abiding by the restrictions then the store itself could receive a fine as well. So the stores are very adamant about making sure that customers come in with masks, social distance, as well as all the other regulations.”
The Colliers said they've noticed those things aren't happening in the United States, paying close attention to what's going on back in the states.
“We’re sitting here watching, and looking, and seeing people not really taking this anywhere close to serious as they should be,” Will said. ”Here people were able to work together to get things thing under control and not everybody liked it; but, when we’re out and about you see everybody with a mask on. That’s just a given.”
They also said masks worked at allowing Italians to get back to the "new normal" faster.
“Wear the mask,” Will said. “It’s one of the biggest things that we’re like this is unbelievable that something so basic to your own protection would be a political thing. That people would just keep screaming and hollering at each other and it just, it’s just disappointing because it was a more people centered response here.”
Another concern for the Colliers has been the language circulating online and on television about what the overall perspective has been from Americans.
“It’s really hard to wrap our heads around the notion that this could border on the line of a hoax or a conspiracy theory,” Jessie said. “The fact that that is still prevalent language and that people look at the restrictions as ways that the government is trying to respond in a responsible kind of way, and looking at that as a form of control versus a way to have everyone looking out for one another. We obviously have our families back in the states that we are so concerned about and we want to see everyone in our country healthy and well and see the numbers go down as well. So the overall view point of that is confusing to us and it’s a little disheartening.”
The family has relatives in California and Georgia, two of the hardest hit areas from COVID. They said they communicate with family often to make sure they're doing well.
Will said the notion other countries haven’t been testing like the United States simply is not true. He said plenty of testing has happened in Italy and they monitor how many cases they see in their region and city.
