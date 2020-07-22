Wet weather Wednesday and watching the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After seeing showers and storms across the ArkLaTex yesterday we are tracking more wet weather for the region on your Wednesday. Moisture continuing to move out of the south will give more chances for showers and storms throughout the morning and afternoon hours today. As we go through the rest of the week we could see some more wet weather, but it won’t be nearly as widespread as what we are expecting today. This trend of scattered afternoon showers will continue into next week as well.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning you probably want to grab the umbrella especially if you live in eastern Texas as we are tracking showers moving through the region. Some of the rain does have the potential to be on the heavy side. This will continue off and on throughout the day across the ArkLaTex. Due to the expected rain, temperatures will be on the cooler side for the region with highs in the upper 80s.
As we go throughout the rest of the week and through your weekend we are tracking temperatures that should be moving back up into the 90s with isolated chances of showers and storms for the region. After today the best chances for rain will come on Friday and Saturday as more tropical moisture should be moving through the region. Early next week will also bring the potential for showers and storms.
Now as we turn our attention to the tropics we are watching two areas of interest. The first and most obvious area is Tropical Depression Seven that has formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean this is forecast to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo later on today as it moves off to the west. Another area of more immediate concern is a tropical wave that is moving through the Gulf of Mexico. Though it is fairly unorganized this has the potential to develop into a tropical system before moving into the Texas coast and will need to be watched closely.
So the both your local forecast and the tropics are starting to heat up! Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.