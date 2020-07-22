Wet weather Wednesday and watching the tropics

Now as we turn our attention to the tropics we are watching two areas of interest. The first and most obvious area is Tropical Depression Seven that has formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean this is forecast to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo later on today as it moves off to the west. Another area of more immediate concern is a tropical wave that is moving through the Gulf of Mexico. Though it is fairly unorganized this has the potential to develop into a tropical system before moving into the Texas coast and will need to be watched closely.