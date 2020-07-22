Wednesday, July 22: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, July 22, at 12:52 p.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 99,354 positive cases - increase of 2,802 cases
- 3,498 deaths - no change -information regarding deaths delayed by LDH due to technical issues
- 1,527 patients in the hospital - 54 new patients
- 188 patients on ventilators - increase of 2 patients
- 61,456 patients recovered - increase of 8,168 patients
- 92% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 32% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between July 15, 2020, and July 22, 2020.
Since Tuesday, July 21, 29,939 new tests have been reported to the state. That brings the total number of tests to 1,152,901.
