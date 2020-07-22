Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms and makes history

While we have already made history this week more could be on the way. We are tracking a tropical wave that is currently moving through the Gulf of Mexico. This wave now has a 50/50 chance of developing into a tropical system before most likely moving onshore on the Southeast Texas coast at some point Friday. If this system were to attain tropical storm status it would be named Hanna. The record for the earliest time we have seen our 8th named storm was also from the infamous season of 2005 when Tropical Storm Harvey developed on August 3rd, 2005. While we our currently outpacing the 2005 season in terms of named systems, at this point in that season we had already seen two major hurricanes, while this year we are still waiting for our first hurricane.