Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms and makes history

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The development of Tropical Storm Gonzalo Wednesday in the Central Atlantic marked the earliest time in recorded history that the Atlantic Basin has reached seven named storms. The previous recorded was from the most active hurricane season in history of 2005 when Tropical Storm Gert formed on July 24th, 2005.
While we have already made history this week more could be on the way. We are tracking a tropical wave that is currently moving through the Gulf of Mexico. This wave now has a 50/50 chance of developing into a tropical system before most likely moving onshore on the Southeast Texas coast at some point Friday. If this system were to attain tropical storm status it would be named Hanna. The record for the earliest time we have seen our 8th named storm was also from the infamous season of 2005 when Tropical Storm Harvey developed on August 3rd, 2005. While we our currently outpacing the 2005 season in terms of named systems, at this point in that season we had already seen two major hurricanes, while this year we are still waiting for our first hurricane.
It is important to keep in mind that while hurricane season officially starts on June 1st, typically the season does not truly kick into gear until the beginning of August. Since the season has already produced seven named storms through July 22nd, you need to be prepared for the season to potentially get even more active once we get to start of core season when August starts.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.
