SPD seeking information on missing teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Department is on the lookout for a runaway teen.
Camecea Harris, 15, was reported as a runaway by her family on Wednesday, July 15.
She was last seen at 600 Argyle, wearing jeans and a black shirt.
Camecea is 5′2 and approximately 120 lbs. She may also be using the last name, Ellis.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Camecea, please contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 #3, or (318) 673-7020.
