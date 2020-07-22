SPD searching for theft suspects

Home Depot theft (2) (Source: SPD)
By KSLA Digital Team | July 22, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 3:33 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for two men suspected of committing theft at a Home Depot.

Police were called to the Home Depot in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns on reports of a theft.

The suspects are believed to be one black male and one white male.

Image of suspect.
Image of suspect. (Source: SPD)

Images of the suspects were captured on video surveillance and have been released by police in hopes the individuals can be identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the individuals.

If you have any information please call (318) 673-7373 or use the app at P3tips. Please provide CAD # 20-115182 with your tip.

