SPD searching for theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for two men suspected of committing theft at a Home Depot.
Police were called to the Home Depot in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns on reports of a theft.
The suspects are believed to be one black male and one white male.
Images of the suspects were captured on video surveillance and have been released by police in hopes the individuals can be identified.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the individuals.
If you have any information please call (318) 673-7373 or use the app at P3tips. Please provide CAD # 20-115182 with your tip.
