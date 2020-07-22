Small plane crashes near McCurtain County airport

IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) — At approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, a small plane carrying two people crashed near the McCurtain County airport in Idabel, Okla.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they were called to assist after the father and son crash-landed.
The pair were flying the plane when technical issues forced them to initiate an emergency landing.
While descending, the plane made contact with power lines, causing the crash.
Both individuals survived the crash and are reported to be OK.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.