Qualifying underway for elections Nov. 3 in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Qualifying of candidates is underway through Friday for elections to be held Nov. 3 in Louisiana.
The filings began Wednesday.
Statewide, the biggest race on the ballot is for U.S. senator. Sen. Bill Cassidy is looking to win a second term.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has announced his intention to challenge Cassidy but has not yet officially qualified as a candidate.
Those who qualified as candidates Wednesday are John Paul Bourgeois, no party affiliation listed, of Gretna; Derrick “Champ” Edwards, Democrat, of Harvey; David Drew Knight, Democrat, of New Orleans; and, Antoine Pierce, Democrat, of Baton Rouge.
All six congressional representative seats also will be before voters.
In Northwest Louisiana’s District 4, Congressman Mike Johnson has drawn three challenges to his bid for a third term. Running against the Benton Republican will be Ben Gibson, Republican, of Bossier City; Kenny Houston, Democrat, of Shreveport; and, Ryan Trundle, Democrat, of Shreveport.
Throughout Louisiana, many judicial seats from the city level all the way up to the state Supreme Court will need to be decided, along with district attorneys.
Parishes will see races for constables and justices of the peace. And numerous cities and towns have races for mayor, council embers or aldermen and police chief.
Candidates for municipal and other local races are to qualify with their parish clerk of court’s office. Check with that office for specific hours.
And candidates for U.S. senator, U.S. representative, associate justices of the Louisiana Supreme Court, Court of Appeal judges and public service commissioners are to qualify at the Louisiana State Archives at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Click here to go to the Louisiana secretary of state’s candidate qualifying page. Change the election date at the top to 11/3/2020, then choose “Races in a Parish” to see who’s qualified for the open seats where you live.
