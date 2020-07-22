More scattered wet weather for the next few days

(KSLA) - Scattered showers and storms will be around for the next couple days and this weekend. The tropics are also heating up with possibly two named storms by this weekend.
This evening, the rain will finally come to an end. There should not be anything left after sunset. It will be partly cloudy with some sunshine peeking before it goes away as nighttime approaches. It will be warm. Temperatures should be in the 80s this evening.
Overnight, it should remain dry with no rain around. It will be a dry start to the day on Thursday. There will be a few passing clouds though. Temperatures will cool only to the mid 70s, so it will be muggy tonight.
Thursday will be a day with more sunshine, but still some rain in a few spots. There will be about a 20% chance of rain. So, it will be dry for the most part. The sun will be out, so you will need those sunglasses. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 90s.
Friday will be a wet day in the afternoon. There will be more scattered showers and storms moving in from the south. Not everyone will see rain, but I would keep the umbrella with you to be safe. Rain chances are up to 40%. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Over the weekend, there will be another shot of some rain. It will not be a washout though. Rain chances will be at 40% Saturday, but only 20% Sunday. So, at least half of your weekend you may be able to enjoy! When we do see rain, that will help relieve the temperature some more. It should heat up to the lower 90s.
Also a quick heads up on the tropics. There is a tropical wave we are watching in the gulf. Right now, the disturbance in the gulf has a high chance of development and could become Hanna by Friday. THis will bring rain to the ArkLaTex.
The other disturbance in the mid-Atlantic has a better chance to develop sooner. We could be talking In the central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed. This should become a hurricane, before weakening back to a tropical storm by early next week. We will be watching this storm in case it heads to the gulf.
We are at the time in the season when the activity in the tropics ramps up. The peek of the season is roughly September 10th. Make sure you have a plan in place if anything indeed develops. We will keep you alerted if anything does.
Have a great rest of the week!
