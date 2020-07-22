Krewe of Harambee says no 2021 parade; Krewe of Sobek unsure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport krewe says that their parade for next year is a no-go - and another says its parade might or might not happen.
The Krewe of Harambee says that its 2021 parade is cancelled due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are a community based organization and our goal is the safety of all involved,” according to a message sent on behalf of the krewe. “We will definitely see you guys again in 2022, provided we can do so safely.”
The Krewe of Sobek has not made a final decision regarding 2021′s parade. The krewe will make a decision within the next three weeks, according to a spokesperson.
Earlier in 2020, krewes were advised by the Northwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association to postpone or cancel events leading up to parades such as theme announcements, coronations, Midway to Mardi Gras Parties, Twelfth Night Celebrations and of course — grand bals.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.