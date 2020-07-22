Free mask giveaway planned for July 25

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you need a face mask? There's an event this weekend for those looking for some.
‘District 5 Face Mask Pick-Up’ will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25 at the Ivy Crown Community Service Building, 3820 Greenwood Road. Masks will be distributed through a drive-through set up.
District 5 includes the Caddo Heights, Queensborough and Country Club neighborhoods.
A pack of reusable masks will be given per household. The event has a limited supply of masks.
The event is sponsored by District 5 Caddo Parish Commissioner Roy Burrell, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Delta Lambda Omega Chapter.
