Baton Rouge teachers hold rally in protest of returning to campus amid COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to the concerns of many teachers, they made their feelings heard loud and clear Wednesday afternoon (July 22) at an organized rally.
Some teachers in East Baton Rouge Parish have gotten their wish, with in-person classes being delayed until after Labor Day, but there was still a peaceful Stand for Safety rally held Wednesday.
Some teachers and staff members are concerned about returning to the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have teachers and support workers wearing masks and carrying signs that talk to our general public about why it is that we don’t feel safe coming back to school in the month of August,” said Angela Reams-Brown, president of the EBR Federation of Teachers.
Members from organizations like the Louisiana Association of Educators and the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers gathered Wednesday, holding up signs in front of the school board office. They don’t feel it’s safe for teachers and students to return to school in August. They believe EBR school officials should make sure cases are down consistently for two weeks before deciding.
“And because it’s [COVID] that silent killer, we don’t know who has it, we don’t know if we have it, so we want to make sure these measures are in place to ensure the safety for our children and for our educators,” said Anita Augustus, president of the EBR Parish Association of Educators.
Incoming EBR Superintendent Leslie Brown announced students will learn online only until at least Labor Day. Then, they may explore going into the hybrid model for parents who are comfortable.
It’s something the principal of Wildwood Elementary, who’s a COVID-19 survivor, agrees with.
“I really believe in my heart that I feel like the best thing for us to do is to come back in the virtual format until such time that the data says that we can segue into the hybrid model,” said Daniel Edwards, principal of Wildwood Elementary.
EBR School Board member, Dadrius Lanus, agrees that Superintendent Brown made the right choice for the time being.
“Making sure our students are actively engaged inside of the classroom, whether that is inside of the building or whether that is over the computer. I think we still have some unanswered questions, lots of unanswered questions, and I think that the delay of this postponement, I think it will give us time to answer those questions,” said Lanus.
“Anybody that goes into the field of education is not going there because of the money. Everybody know we don’t make a lot of money, so there’s a genuine love for children and working for children, but at the same time, we have families, we have children of our own, we have parents, and we want to make sure that we don’t bring COVID home to any of those individuals,” said Angela Reams-Brown, president of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers.
Reams-Brown says she recognizes this is going to be a very difficult time for parents who have to work everyday, but still, she believes coronavirus cases have got to go down before school officials even consider moving into the hybrid model of learning.
The school year will still start Aug. 10.
For any parents that are still hesitant about their child going to school in-person, EBR Parish officials will be offering the all-virtual learning option for the entire 2020-21 school year.
