SPD searching for shoplifting suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know these men?
On July 14, Shreveport police were called to a business in the 7400 block of Youree Drive regarding a theft.
Officers learned that two men entered the business and took some merchandise without paying. The incident was captured on camera.
Police have released the images of the two believed to be involved in the theft in hopest that someone can identify them.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.
Please provide CAD # 20-111713 with your tip.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.