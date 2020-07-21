Shreveport man convicted of rape sentenced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo District Court sentenced a man convicted of multiple rape charges to life in prison on Tuesday, July 21.
Pernell Antonio Raphiel Washington, 28, was convicted in March for several counts of rape including a charge of aggravated rape. In addition to the life sentence, a second conviction for third-degree rape adds a sentence of 25 years of hard labor with no benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
In the event Washington is released from prison, he would have to register as a sex offender.
Washington, defended by Leslie Kelly, was found guilty as charged by the seven-woman/five-man jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.‘s courtroom on March 13, 2020.
The jury determined that Washington committed the offense of third-degree rape of a 14-year-old victim on March 22, 2017, as well as committing an aggravated rape of a minor under the age of 13 on multiple occasions between 2008 and 2013. This occurred when the victim was five years old until she was 10.
