Shower chances increase Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After seeing a few showers and storms across the ArkLaTex Monday we are tracking more wet weather on the way for your Tuesday. This is once again due to the tropical moisture that will be pushing through the region giving us another shot at wet weather. Right now it appears the shower and storm activity will be a little bit more widespread compared to what we were seeing across the region yesterday. Another round of showers and storms is looking likely at the end of the week along with temperatures that will be in the mid 90s for the region. So the weather pattern is turning more active for the ArkLaTex.