Shower chances increase Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After seeing a few showers and storms across the ArkLaTex Monday we are tracking more wet weather on the way for your Tuesday. This is once again due to the tropical moisture that will be pushing through the region giving us another shot at wet weather. Right now it appears the shower and storm activity will be a little bit more widespread compared to what we were seeing across the region yesterday. Another round of showers and storms is looking likely at the end of the week along with temperatures that will be in the mid 90s for the region. So the weather pattern is turning more active for the ArkLaTex.
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning some of you across the region may want to grab the rain gear especially across the southern and western portions of the ArkLaTex. This is due from more Gulf of Mexico moisture that will be making its way onshore. We could see the showers throughout the day, but the best chance for wet weather will be during the afternoon hours. High temperatures are shaping up to be slightly cooler with highs around the 90 degree mark.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking isolated spots of wet weather both Wednesday and Thursday, but most of us should stay dry. High temperatures will make their way back into the 90s during the middle part of the week before another round of wet weather is possible Friday. This would be due to another tropical wave that would be making its way onshore potentially make for a wet Friday for the region. There is the potential that this wave could develop into a tropical system, something we will have to watch closely over the next few days,
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are watching for some more pockets of wet weather both Saturday and Sunday, but like all the cases of rain this week it will be scattered across the region. High temperatures over the weekend are also shaping up to be right around average with temperatures in the 90s .
So get ready for the potential for some needed rainfall across the region over the next few days. Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
