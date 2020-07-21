Rain becomes more likely for the rest of the week

(KSLA) - The rain chances will be a little higher for the next few days. Showers and storms will be developing keeping temperatures a little lower.
This evening, the rain will be winding down. There may still be a stray shower or two, but overall, it will be dryer. If you have any evening plans, you may be able to get away without the rain gear. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
Tonight, there will be more rain. A few showers and storms will be developing as the night wears on. Don’t be alarmed if you wake up to some thunderstorms. It will not rain everywhere, so I have a 30% chance of showers. Some rain will still be around as we start the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will col to the mid 70s.
Wednesday should have more scattered showers and storms. I have 40% chance of rain for the day. Most of the rain will be in the morning, becoming more isolated in the afternoon. Then by the evening, it should finally wind down. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s.
Thursday and Friday will be more of the same. There will be about a 20% chance of rain. So, not everyone will see rain. There will only be a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Temperatures should warm up to the 90s.
Over the weekend, there will be another shot of some rain. It will not be a washout though. Rain chances will be low. Right now, they are about 10-20%. When we do see rain, that will help relief the temperature some more. It should heat up to the lower 90s.
Also a quick heads up on the tropics. There are a couple tropical waves we are watching in the gulf and Atlantic. Right now, the disturbance in the Bahamas heading into the gulf has a medium chance of development. This should be a rain maker.
The other disturbance in the mid-Atlantic has a better chance to develop sooner. We could be talking about Gonzalo by tonight or by Wednesday afternoon. This will take more time before it could impact the ArkLaTex, or the gulf.
We are at the time in the season when the activity in the tropics ramps up. The peek of the season is roughly September 10th. Make sure you have a plan in place if anything indeed develops. We will keep you alerted if anything does.
Have a great week!
