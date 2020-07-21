Pair accused of exploiting 2 women, leaving them broke

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A part-time caregiver is accused of stealing almost $48,000 in three months from two elderly women's bank account.
Now police in Texarkana, Texas, want to know whether anyone else has entrusted the finances and well-being of their elderly family members to her.
“This story will make you sick to your stomach ...,” says a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
Detective Warren Smith arrested Patricia Ellen Richardson, 48, of Texarkana, Texas, and Rhonda Sue Latham-Justus, 55, of Wake Village, Texas, on Friday, July 17, on a charge of exploitation of an elderly person, booking records show.
Richardson remains in the Bi-State Jail. Her bond has been set at $75,000.
Latham was released from jail Monday after posting a $50,000 bond.
“But that won’t last long,” the Police Department’s post says. “Her parole officer just issued a parole violation warrant; so she’ll be headed back to jail soon enough.”
The thefts occurred while Richardson was caring for a woman and her daughter, authorities say.
Richardson and Latham “... made several purchases, transfers and ATM withdrawals that have now basically left the two elderly women broke and living month to month.”
The detective said “the whole situation is incredibly sad, but the scary part is that he’s heard that Richardson may have been handling the finances of at least one other elderly person in town.”
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case or similar circumstances to call police at (903) 798-3116.
