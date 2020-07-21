2 men accused of distributing child pornography

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Two Webster Parish men now face child pornography charges.
Minden residents Monty Edward Banks, 51, and 38-year-old David Randolph Yeager Jr. were arrested Monday as a result of an investigation by multiple agencies, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Each man faces multiple charges, including distribution of pornography of children under the age of 13.
Both were booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on Monday, Yeager at 8:48 a.m. and Banks at 4:53 p.m., booking records show.
They are being held in the lockup pending formal charges.
Yeager, of the 100 block of Trevillion Lane, is registered in the Louisiana sex offender registry as a Tier 2 sex offender. He was convicted April 8, 2008, of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and was released Jan. 26, 2009, the registry shows.
Offenders who are placed in the Tier 2 category are deemed to present a moderate risk of being a repeat offender. Tier 2 offenses may include computer-aided solicitation of a minor, production or possession of child pornography and human trafficking of a minor.
Tier 2 offenders usually remain on the sex offender registry for 25 years.
“This investigation was a team effort by multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to these very disturbing and shocking allegations,” Webster Sheriff Jason Parker said. “I am appreciative of the thorough work of the investigators who worked diligently on the case.”
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation and arrests were the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana State Police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
“The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant and will continue to work to ensure that our children are protected from predators and those who intend to harm children,” Parker said.
Authorities urge anyone who knows of a child who is in danger or may be involved in human trafficking to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 377-1515 or the toll-free National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.
