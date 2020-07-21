Marshall ISD releases detailed ‘back-to-school’ plan

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - The first day of school for the Marshall Independent School District is less than one month away, on August 13. Parents now have more information about how their children will be kept healthy, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Marshall ISD just released its reopening guidance, a thorough set of new protocols, procedures and safety measures taken to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
“I never thought it would come to being safe from germs,” said Dr. Jerry Gibson, superintendent of Marshall ISD. “We are going to go above and beyond, I want the parents to feel confident that we are doing everything that is humanely possible.”
Gibson said over the course of three weeks, his administration developed the guidance sent to parents.
“We wanted to leave no stone un-turned, that was our goal from the get-go,” he noted.
So, what exactly is this going to look like, and how is it going to affect your child? Let’s start at the bus stop.
Transportation
Students riding the bus will have their temperatures taken before they board and will also receive hand sanitizer. According to the guidance, only 30 children will be allowed on at a time and families must sit together.
Bus drivers will wear face shields
However, if a student’s temperature is higher than 100.0, or is showing other signs of illness, they will not be allowed on.
Buses will also be wiped down after every route with sanitizing wipes and will also be disinfected with a Victory Electrostatic Sprayer, which thoroughly cleans open spaces.
Screening & Arrival
When students are brought to school, whether by bus or through parent drop-off, each child will undergo a screening before entering the building. Those riding the bus will use a different entrance since they have already had a temperature taken.
Like those riding a school bus, if a child who is dropped off is presenting questionable symptoms, they will not be allowed in the facility. This affects anyone riding in the vehicle with the sick child, too, even if they are students.
Further guidance will be provided to students not allowed inside.
Dr. Gibson expects some growing pains as families adapt to this “new normal,” and is anticipating long car lines.
“We have a plan, but let’s just say it’s going to be a trial and error kind of plan because people are going to be frustrated.”
Masks & School Cleanings
As expected, anyone inside a school will be required to wear some sort of face covering. Younger students will be in face shields, while older students don masks.
Classes will be sanitized multiple times throughout the day and desks will be spaced out to practice ample social distancing.
Certain hallways, when possible, will be one way for students. The bell schedule will also be staggered to avoid all students being moving at one time.
Isolation rooms will also be established by schools for students who are symptomatic and are awaiting pick up.
Virtual Learning
If a parent or guardian wants a child enrolled in virtual learning, they will be graded just like students who are in a classroom. Virtual learners will also be expected to dress appropriately, strictly follow class schedules and will be unable to participate in extracurricular activities.
“The reason for that is if you’re a virtual learner then your parents obviously are saying, ‘I want the safest environment and I feel like the safest environment is at home,‘” explained Gibson. “I’m not going to argue and I’m not going to say they’re right or wrong, that’s their preference.”
Virtual learners will also be forbidden from campus.
Though internet hot spots will be provided for students needing help connecting, they must have access to technology to complete course work.
Meals
Breakfast will be provided to students in a ‘grab-and-go’ manner to be eaten in the child’s classroom.
Lunches will be delivered to classrooms by cafeteria staff for students at Marshall Junior High, elementary campuses, as well as the Marshall Early Childhood Center.
Marshall High School, rather, will provide multiple lunch times to keep as few students as possible in the cafeteria.
Those learning virtually will also have access to meals.
This is important: students are permitted to bring a sack lunch with them to school. But, once school begins, meals cannot be dropped off.
Students are also not allowed to bring a lunch from local establishments.
Visitors
Visitors will not be allowed on campus, unless an appointment is made with a school’s principal.
Emergencies are the only exception.
Final Thoughts
During KSLA’s interview with Dr. Gibson, he noted this is a moment he never pictured having to prepare for. He and his team thought like parents working to piece this plan together and remain confident it will protect the health and wellness of students and staff.
“The most important job that I have as a superintendent is to keep our students, faculty and administrators safe.”
More information on Marshall ISD’s reopening plan, and what happens if someone tests positive for COVID-19, can be found here.
