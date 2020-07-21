Man wanted in connection to burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to identify a man they believe is responsible for a business burglary.
The burglary took place on June 14 in the 2100 block of Linear Avenue.
Police were able to collect video footage of the incident and have shared images of the suspect in hopes of identifying the suspect.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.
Please provide CAD # 20-111713 with your tip.
