Krewe of Centaur postpones 2021 parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A major player in Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras' season says they'll be postponing next year's parade.
A representative for the Krewe of Centaur confirmed that they will have the parade in some form, big or small when it is safe to do so. The parade was scheduled for February 2021.
Earlier in 2020, krewes were advised by the Northwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association to postpone or cancel events leading up to parades such as theme announcements, coronations, Midway to Mardi Gras Parties, Twelfth Night Celebrations and of course — grand bals.
