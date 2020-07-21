Keeping pets safe through the summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer months can cause health risks not only for humans, but also for pets!
PETA has reported 74 heat-related animal deaths since 2019. This number includes pets being locked in cars.
One major thing to look out for when it comes to summer pet safety is the ground temperature.
When walking your pets, make sure the sidewalk or road is not too hot for your pet’s paws. If it is too hot for you, it is probably too hot for them.
Your pet can also suffer from heat exhaustion.
Signs of heat exhaustion in pets can include heavy panting, excessive drooling, falling over as well as bright red or blue gums.
If you believe your pet may be suffering from the heat, check their temperature! A dog’s temperature should not be over 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
To help cool your pet down, make sure they have plenty of water and put out some damp, cool towels for them to lay on.
