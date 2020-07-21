Authorities seek identity of alleged copper thief

The metal was stolen from 45 AC units, causing $45,000 worth of damage at Northside Elementary, a constable says

Authorities seek identity of alleged copper thief
Authorities are sharing these surveillance camera images in hopes someone can identify this man. (Source: Caddo Ward 8 Constable Eric Hatfield)
By Curtis Heyen | July 21, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 10:04 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Someone caused about $45,000 worth of damage to a Caddo Parish school on one Sunday afternoon last month, a constable says.

How?

By stealing parts from 45 air-conditioning units at Northside Elementary School in the 1800 block of Linear Street in Shreveport, according a Facebook post by Caddo Ward 8 Constable Eric Hatfield.

A Facebook post by Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers indicates the theft occurred June 14 at a business in the 2100 block of Linear Street.

Now the organization is sharing surveillance camera images in hopes someone can help Shreveport police identify the alleged copper thief.

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.

The organization can be contacted by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Please include CAD #20-107199 with your tip.

Below are some more images shared by Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers.

Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for a business...

Posted by Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.