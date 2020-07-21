Authorities seek identity of alleged copper thief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Someone caused about $45,000 worth of damage to a Caddo Parish school on one Sunday afternoon last month, a constable says.
How?
By stealing parts from 45 air-conditioning units at Northside Elementary School in the 1800 block of Linear Street in Shreveport, according a Facebook post by Caddo Ward 8 Constable Eric Hatfield.
A Facebook post by Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers indicates the theft occurred June 14 at a business in the 2100 block of Linear Street.
Now the organization is sharing surveillance camera images in hopes someone can help Shreveport police identify the alleged copper thief.
Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
The organization can be contacted by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Please include CAD #20-107199 with your tip.
Below are some more images shared by Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers.
