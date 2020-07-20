Too much lead found in several hemp oil products

(WAFB) - Several hemp oil products sold across the nation contain an amount of lead that exceeds federal guidelines and, if consumed, can cause health complications.
Contact the manufacturer for a free replacement by calling 844-300-5673 if you’ve purchased any of the products below:
- Tasty Drops – Berry Tincture, 1oz/300mg - FG003175
- Tasty Drops – Berry Tincture, 1oz/500mg - FG003137 FG003174, FG003197, FG0057
- Tasty Drops – Berry Tincture, 1oz/1500mg - FG003141, FG003202, FG003296
- Tasty Drops – Natural Tincture, 1oz/500mg - FG003138, FG003248
- Tasty Drops – Natural Tincture, 1oz/1500mg - FG003142, FG003247
- Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg - FG003167
- Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg - FG003139, FG003166, FG003191, FG003225, FG003253, FG003263
- Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1000mg - FG003095
- Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1500mg - FG003143, FG003180, FG003201, FG003224, FG003262
- Tasty Drops – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/300mg - FG003126
- Tasty Drops – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/500mg - FG003140, FG003182, FG003246
- Tasty Drops – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1500mg - FG003144, FG003249
- Made by Hemp – French Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1000mg - FG003107
- Made by Hemp – Mojito Lime Tincture, 1oz/1000mg - FG003110
- Made by Hemp – Strawberry Crème Tincture, 1oz/1000mg - FG003109
Pet Consumption (MHR Brands)
- Tasty Drops – Cat Tincture 1oz/200mg - FG003156, FG003325
- Tasty Drops – Dog Tincture 1oz/200mg - FG003157, FG003286, FG003324
- Purfurred – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg - FG003188
- Made by Hemp – Cat Tincture, 1oz/200mg - FG003178
- Made by Hemp – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg - FG003179
Human Consumption (White Label)
- A Clean Choice – French Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1000mg - FG003106
- A Clean Choice – Strawberry Creme Tincture, 1oz/1000mg - FG003108
- A Clean Choice – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg - FG003113
- BC Hemp Co LLC – Berry Tincture, 1oz/500mg - FG003312
- BC Hemp Co LLC – Natural Tincture, 1oz/500mg - FG003171, FG003183, FG003316
- BC Hemp Co LLC – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg - FG003315
- BC Hemp Co LLC – Berry Tincture, 1oz/1000mg - FG003164
- BC Hemp Co LLC – Natural Tincture, 1oz/1000mg - FG003318
- Goodness Gurus – Berry Tincture, 1oz/500mg - FG003236
- Goodness Gurus – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg - FG003234
- Goodness Gurus – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1000mg - FG003238
- Goodness Gurus – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1500mg - FG003237
- Herbzeedy LLC – Natural Tincture, 1oz/500mg - FG003122, FG003123
- Herbzeedy LLC – Natural Tincture, 1oz/1500mg - FG003121
- Javan Anti Aging – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg - FG003283
- Pathway to Wellness – Natural Tincture, 1000mg/30ml - FG003151
- The Spiffy Piff – Berry Tincture, 1oz/300mg - FG003277
- The Spiffy Piff – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg - FG003276
- Recovery ReLeaf – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1000mg - FG003133
- Acadia Farms – Canadian Maple Tincture, 1oz/300mg - FG003181
- Acadia Farms – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg - FG003177
Pet Consumption (White Label)
- Herbal Renewals – Cat Tincture, 1oz/200mg - FG003213
- Herbal Renewals – Pet Blend, 1oz/200mg - FG003223, FG003310
- Barkley Bistro – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg - FG003145
- A Clean Choice – Cat Tincture, 1oz/200mg - FG003117
- A Clean Choice – Cat Tincture, 500mg/1oz. - FG003118
- A Clean Choice – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg - FG003116
- A Clean Choice – Dog Tincture, 500mg/1oz. - FG003115
- BC Hemp Co LLC – Pet Tincture, 1oz/200mg - FG003165
- Boost IV Hydration, LLC – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg - FG003270
- Acadia Farms – Pet Blend, 1oz/200mg - FG003176
The excess lead comes from droppers provided by a third-party packaging supplier, a Food and Drug Administration announcement says.
Lead is a toxic substance that can cause adverse health issues when ingested, especially by young children.
Louisiana health officials say most children who have been exposed to lead do not present with any symptoms. However, at increased lead levels, lead poisoning can present in the following ways:
- Fussiness
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss
- Loss of energy
- Abdominal pain
- Vomiting
- Constipation
- Seizures
- Coma
- Long-term exposure to excessive levels of lead is associated with growth delays, learning disabilities, attention disorders, and behavioral problems
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.