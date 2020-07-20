Teenage shooting suspect surrenders to detectives

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A teenager suspected of shooting another teen in his chest now is in police custody.
Xavier J. Wright, 17, of Glenmora, and his mother showed up at the Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s detectives’ office about 11 a.m. Monday. Now he is being held in Ware Youth Center at Coushatta pending a hearing in Natchitoches District Court.
Wright was wanted in Natchitoches Parish on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
The charge arises from the shooting of a 17-year-old who is being treated at Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he was flown Saturday after being treated at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in Natchitoches.
The Winn Parish resident reportedly was visiting friends at a barbecue in Natchez just prior to the shooting.
Authorities have not released the gunshot victim’s name.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Natchez Place Apartments in the 100 block of Louisiana Highway 119 in Natchez.
Emergency dispatchers got a 911 call about 5:53 p.m. Saturday from a motorist stranded on Louisiana Highway 1 near Rapides Drive in Natchitoches. The caller reported that he was rushing the wounded teen to Natchitoches Regional and needed help.
Detectives contacted one of the occupants of the Toyota Camry believed to have been used. Natchitoches resident Cynthia R. Jones was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Sunday then booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of principle to attempted second-degree murder.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432 or Natchitoches sheriff’s Lt. Jonathan Byles, Capt. Darrel Winder or Maj. Reginald Turner at (318) 357-7830.
