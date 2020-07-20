SPD seeks identity of vehicle burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know who this is?
Shreveport police detectives are hoping someone will help identify a suspect connected to a vehicle burglary.
It happened on June 2 in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
Investigators secured store video footage of the alleged suspect and the vehicle used in the crime. They've released the evidence in hopes of identifying this suspect.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.
Please include tip # 20-088302 with your tip.
