SPD searching for missing 16-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Shanynia Hughes?
Shanynia, 16, was reported as a missing person to the Shreveport Police Department. Her family is deeply concerned about her well-being, according to police.
She was last seen in the 7800 block of Harris Street. She is 5'8" and weighs around 150 pounds.
Officers do not have a description of what she was last wearing.
Anyone with any information on Shanynia’s whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 (then press 3 at the prompt) or call (318) 673-7020.
