Some rain is on the return this week

(KSLA) - The rain chances will slowly increase this week. It will not rain a whole lot, but everyday has a shot of seeing some showers in the afternoon.
This evening, we will have warm temperatures. It will not be too hot, but there will be some places left in the 90s as the sun goes down. Everywhere across the ArkLaTex will fall to the 80s tonight. There will be plenty of clouds around, creating a beautiful sunset. Then we will be partly cloudy the rest of the evening.
Tonight, there will be passing clouds, but no rain. It will still be a bit muggy. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be another hot day, but with a few more showers. There is a 30% chance of rain. All of the showers will be popping up in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but I would have an umbrella with you if you are planing on being out and about. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 90s. If you see rain, that will help lower the temperature back down.
Wednesday should go back to lower rain chances. The better chance for some rain will be in east Texas. I have only a 10% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will once again heat up to the lower to mid 90s.
Thursday and Friday will be more of the same. There will be about a 20% chance of rain. So, not everyone will see rain. There will only be a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Temperatures should warm up to the 90s.
Over the weekend, there will be another shot of some rain. It will not be a washout though. Rain chances will be somewhat low. Right now, they are about 20-30%. When we do see rain, that will help relief the temperature some more. It should heat up to the lower 90s.
Also a quick heads up on the tropics. There are a few disturbances we are watching in the gulf and Atlantic. Right now, there are low probabilities of development, but these could increase. We are at the time in the season when the activity in the tropics ramps up. The peek of the season is roughly September 10th. Make sure you have a plan in place if anything indeed develops. We will keep you alerted if anything does.
Have a great week!
