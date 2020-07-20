Shreveport firefighters remain on scene of house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department remain on scene of an early morning house fire on Monday.
Authorities got the call just after 3 a.m. to the 9400 block of Lytham Drive in south Shreveport, just west of the Southern Hills area.
Crews worked to put out the fire for almost an hour, according to crews on scene. They remain on scene, working to put out hot spots.
Luckily, no one was home at the time. An investigation into the fire has not begun yet.
