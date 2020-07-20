Settlement reached in lawsuit over Confederate statue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over the Confederate statue on the north side of the Caddo Courthouse lawn in downtown Shreveport.
Representatives of the Caddo Commission and Chapter 237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy met Monday to sign the agreement.
The pact allows the parish to proceed with removing the monument and taking it to another location, which has yet to be determined.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement in the UDC v. Commission case,” said Donna Frazier, parish attorney. “The parish has executed all legal means in the removal of the monument and will proceed with next steps.”
