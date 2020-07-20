Monday, July 20: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, July 20, at 12:00 p.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 94,892 positive cases - increase of 3,187 cases (1,583 cases of the cases reported Monday are attributed to a backlog collected between May 18 and July 13.)
- 3,462 deaths - 29 new deaths
- 1,508 patients in the hospital - 56 new patients
- 192 patients on ventilators - increase of 16 patients
- 53,288 patients recovered - no change
- 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 45% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under.
