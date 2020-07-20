Isolated showers to go along with heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning everyone! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend and were able to stay cool with all of the heat we had to deal with. Now as we turn the page to a new week we are tracking more toasty temperatures to go along with isolated chances for wet weather across the ArkLaTex. The pop up showers will begin today across southern parts of the viewing area during the afternoon hours. This will be a running theme as we go through the week with showers possible across southern portions of the viewing area and hot temperatures expected for everyone. But as of right now there is still no widespread rain event yet in the cards for the ArkLaTex.