Isolated showers to go along with heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning everyone! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend and were able to stay cool with all of the heat we had to deal with. Now as we turn the page to a new week we are tracking more toasty temperatures to go along with isolated chances for wet weather across the ArkLaTex. The pop up showers will begin today across southern parts of the viewing area during the afternoon hours. This will be a running theme as we go through the week with showers possible across southern portions of the viewing area and hot temperatures expected for everyone. But as of right now there is still no widespread rain event yet in the cards for the ArkLaTex.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning most of you across the ArkLaTex only need to worry about the classic summer heat for the region. The one place where we could see some wet weather develop will be across southern portions of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours as tropical moisture moves through the region. Expect highs this afternoon to be in the low to mid 90s.
Now as we go through the next seven days we are still generally expecting dry conditions for the region. The exceptions to this rule right now appear to be southern portions of the ArkLaTex as showers could develop during the daytime hours. Elsewhere we are tracking more hot and for the most part dry weather for the region. While we are expecting temperatures to go up slightly as we get later in the week, don’t expect widespread Heat Advisories like what we had to deal with last week.
So while you should expect a hot week, at least it won’t be quite as humid as last week. Some of you might even see a shower too! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
