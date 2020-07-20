Coroner identifies suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on Tigerland Avenue

Coroner identifies suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on Tigerland Avenue
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has identified Vincent Harris, 51, as the suspect killed during an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on Tigerland Avenue in Baton Rouge, La. on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Source: Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff | July 20, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 9:06 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office released the identity of the suspect shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on Tigerland Avenue in Baton Rouge Monday, July 20.

A spokesperson for the coroner’s office identified the suspect as Vincent Harris, 51.

A Crime Stoppers Facebook post from May 7 said Harris was wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, second-degree kidnapping, and domestic abuse battery.

RELATED: BRPD Chief: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting pointed a weapon at officers

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said during a news conference Monday that the suspect, who was wanted for violent felony charges, had pointed a weapon at officers.

The four police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.