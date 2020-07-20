Bossier Schools Superintendent lays out start of the year plans

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - As students across the ArkLaTex prepare for a very different start to school, the Bossier Schools Superintendent lays out the parish's new guidelines and rules.
The plan titled 'Bossier STRONG Start 2020' was detailed by Superintendent Mitch Downey at a news conference on the morning of Monday, July 20.
Bossier Parish Schools are laying out three models of instruction if the state remains in Phase II by the first day of school.
- Daily face to face learning will remain in place for all Pre-K students to fifth grade.
- A hybrid model will be in place for students sixth grade through high school seniors.
- An all virtual K-12 model will be available for parents to choose for their students.
For students and faculty returning to campus, each day will begin with a temperature check. Group sizes will be limited to 25. Masks must be worn by all adults and students in third grade and up.
According to BPSB, cleaning and sanitizing of schools will be increased. AeroClaves were purchased and custodians will use hospital-grade products that are compliant with CDC guidelines.
Superintendent Downey said that when the state enters Phase III, all students can return to campus. The district has used CARES Act Money to purchase MiFi and Google Chromebooks for students who need them.
Regarding transportation, Superintendent Downey said that they will increase the bus routes, have earlier pick up times and masks are required for students third grade and up.
