Bossier Schools Superintendent lays out start of the year plans

Bossier Schools Superintendent lays out start of the year plans
Bossier Parish School Board (Source: BPSB)
By Chandler Watkins and Alex Onken | July 20, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT - Updated July 20 at 10:29 AM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - As students across the ArkLaTex prepare for a very different start to school, the Bossier Schools Superintendent lays out the parish's new guidelines and rules.

The plan titled 'Bossier STRONG Start 2020' was detailed by Superintendent Mitch Downey at a news conference on the morning of Monday, July 20.

Bossier Parish Schools are laying out three models of instruction if the state remains in Phase II by the first day of school.

For students and faculty returning to campus, each day will begin with a temperature check. Group sizes will be limited to 25. Masks must be worn by all adults and students in third grade and up.

According to BPSB, cleaning and sanitizing of schools will be increased. AeroClaves were purchased and custodians will use hospital-grade products that are compliant with CDC guidelines.

Superintendent Downey said that when the state enters Phase III, all students can return to campus. The district has used CARES Act Money to purchase MiFi and Google Chromebooks for students who need them.

Regarding transportation, Superintendent Downey said that they will increase the bus routes, have earlier pick up times and masks are required for students third grade and up.

For Bossier families wishing to enroll in online learning, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.