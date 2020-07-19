Teen shot in his chest; authorities ID alleged gunman

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A teenager has been shot in his chest. And the person suspected of shooting him is another teenager.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for the alleged gunman, whom authorities believe to be to be armed and dangerous.
Xavier J. Wright, a 17-year-old who also is known as Zaye, has ties to the Pineville area. His last known address is in the Rapides Parish town of Glenmora.
Wright stands 6′1″ tall, weighs 117 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
And authorities say he might be in a black 2014-16 Toyota Camry, the passenger car used in the shooting.
Wright is wanted in Natchitoches Parish on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
The charge arises from the shooting of a 17-year-old who is being treated at Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he was flown Saturday after being treated at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in Natchitoches.
The Winn Parish resident reportedly visiting friends at a barbecue in Natchez just prior to the shooting, detectives say.
Authorities have not released the gunshot victim’s name.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Natchez Place Apartments in the 100 block of Louisiana Highway 119 in Natchez, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Then emergency dispatchers got a 911 call about 5:53 p.m. Saturday from a motorist stranded on Louisiana Highway 1 near Rapides Drive in Natchitoches. The caller reported that he was rushing the wounded teen to Natchitoches Regional and needed help.
Detectives were able to contact one of the occupants of the Toyota Camry. That person, whose name has not yet been released, is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of principle to attempted second-degree murder.
Anyone who sees Wright should not approach him, authorities say. Instead, they advise calling:
- 911;
- your local law enforcement agency;
- the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432; or,
- Natchitoches Parish Lt. Jonathan Byles, Capt. Darrel Winder or Maj. Reginald Turner at (318) 352-6432 or (318) 357-7830.
