Seen anyone sporting or trying to sell a $2,600 purse?

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Someone may be sporting or trying to sell a unique-looking purse.
Now police are sharing this surveillance camera image in hopes you can help identify her.
The pink and brown Louis Vuitton bag valued at $2,600 was taken about 5:57 p.m. June 22 from Dillard’s in Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 E.Texas St. in Bossier City, authorities report.
Surveillance video shows a woman cut the cable that was securing the purse then place it onto her shoulder and leave the department store, according to a Facebook post by Bossier Crime Stoppers.
She was wearing a light-colored shirt and black pants.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the theft to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip using the organization’s free P3 Tips website. People with iOS devices can download the app from the App Store.
All tips are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward. There are no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies and no saved IP addresses.
