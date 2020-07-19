Savannah Police investigate after shots fired inside Oglethorpe Mall store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police are investigating after a fight on Sunday afternoon in an Oglethorpe Mall store led to shots fired.
A police spokesperson says that two people inside of the Jimmy Jazz Shoe store got into a fight. One of them pulled out a gun and fired. The two then fled.
Police have no suspects at this time. No one was injured. There is no threat to the public. The mall is still open for business.
