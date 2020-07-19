One man dies, two injured in overnight shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, in the 5000 block of Hollywood Avenue.
Police say a group of men from out of town got in an argument with a group of Shreveport locals.
The locals shot two victims in the side. One man died from his wounds, and the other man is in critical condition.
Another victim was shot in the foot. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
