Ky. reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Sunday the state reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day.
In a release sent by the Governor’s office, Beshear said that Kentuckians could face “dire days ahead” without renewed efforts to stop the virus from spreading.
Sunday’s report included 979 new positive cases on COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases reported in the state to 23,161. 30 cases were reported from children 5-years-old or younger.
“This ought to be a wake-up call for everybody. This is a rough day for the commonwealth,” Beshear said. “Thirty children under five who have tested positive. Thirty families whose parents and caregivers are hurting more than anything we can imagine.”
Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said concerns were raised since Sunday results are typically limited.
“We typically have limited reporting on Sunday which makes today’s record-setting number of positives particularly alarming,” Dr. Stack said. “In the interest of accuracy, we are going to reach out and confirm results with some of the major labs. Even so, this surge in positive cases is a shocking wake-up call. Kentucky has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again. Please, wear your mask and socially distance.”
The statement also announced three additional deaths due to COVID-19: a 67-year-old female from Clark County, a 74-year-old female from Jefferson County, and a 58-year-old male from Oldham County.
This brings the total number of deaths in Kentucky due to the virus to 670.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
