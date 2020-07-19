Boys & Girls Club staffer tests positive for COVID-19

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines took to social media Sunday to advise that a staffer at its Carlile Club in Marshall, Texas, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“We are doing a deep clean again today and can continue to serve children as normal on Monday,” the organization posted on its Facebook page.
One Facebook commenter asked whether children who participate in the program are going be tested.
The organization responded: “Has not been advised at this time. We encourage all families to respond as they feel most comfortable. ...”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines says it continues to consult with the Harrison County, Texas, health authority and to follow federal, state and local health and safety protocols.
“We are concerned too and taking every precaution possible under the guidance of our local health department,” says another comment by the organization.
