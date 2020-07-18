Suspect wanted for early morning shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman involved in an early morning shooting that left a man fighting for his life.
Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 7:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Grigsby Street.
Upon arrival, police found a 34-year-old man struggling on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Jenalisha Lawrence, 29, is suspected to have shot her estranged boyfriend after he refused to argue with her.
Lawrence is believed to have fled the scene in a green Honda Accord with primer on the left passenger’s side front door.
Detectives currently have a warrant out for Lawrence on one count of attempted second degree murder. Bond has been set $150,000.
Lawrence is said to have addresses in the 3100 block of Linholm Street and the 2800 block of Drexel; however, investigators have reason to believe Lawrence might have also fled to the Dallas, Texas area where she is from.
If you have any information on Lawrence’s whereabouts, contact police at 318-673-7300 option #3. For those who wish to remain anonymous, please contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.
