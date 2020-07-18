Sunny, beautiful, and hot weekend

Happy Saturday everyone! We’re in for a gorgeous weekend filled with plenty of sunshine and plenty of heat! Thankfully, it wont so hot and humid that we’d need a Heat Advisory, but still hot.
Morning temperatures will climb through 80s and by the lunch hours, most will be in the low 90s. Highs for today will be between the low and mid 90s across the ArkLaTex. A few clouds will appear in the sky, but we’ll get to enjoy mostly sunshine. Rain chances are less than 10% and winds today are out of the south around 5mph.
Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies but we’ll see another muggy night as temperatures fall to the low to mid 70s early tomorrow morning just before sunrise.
Sunday: we’ll put the SUN in Sunday yet again tomorrow. No weather worries for the morning commute to church or work. Temperatures will mostly be in the mid and upper 70s to low 80s as you head out the door in the morning. By Sunday afternoon, highs will return to the low and mid 90s. Rain chances staying fairly low, but best chance for an isolated shower would be along the southern ArkLaTex.
Monday wont be much different from the weekend as highs climb back into the low to mid 90s. In fact, much of the work week is expected to keep heat and humidity levels below heat advisory criteria! Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s for first half of the work week, with minimal rain chances.
Stay hydrated and cool. Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
